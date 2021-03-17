John Abraham says all films released on OTT platforms are ‘bad’ 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town superstar John Abraham drew a comparison between the films getting released in theaters and those getting 'dumped' on OTT platforms in times of coronavirus.
Chatting with Mid-Day, the actor revealed why the makers of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga opted for a theatrical release instead of OTT.
"(The film) won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run),” he said.
"Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch,” he went on to say.