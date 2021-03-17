Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her

Famed Indian writer Twinkle Khanna left fans shocked after claiming Bollywood director Karan Johar was once in love with her.

Johar and Khanna have been close to each other since childhood and have had a strong friendship that has stood the test of time.

An unearthed remark of the writer has been making rounds online from her 2015 book launch of Mrs Funnybones.

Khanna revealed during the event that Johar confessed that he was in love with her during their school days. Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” she said.

The writer also recalled how Johar once tried to run away from school: "We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive.”