Bird view of Islamabad city. Photo: Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The positivity rate of coronavirus has climbed up to 8.4% in the federal capital, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

With 443 new cases, the federal capital reported the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day this year, according to the district health official.

About 5,260 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Keeping in view the mushrooming coronavirus numbers, the health official said that more smart lockdowns will be imposed in various parts of the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he maintained.

The health official also said that those in contact with the coronavirus patients are being traced, adding that health experts are closely monitoring the situation.