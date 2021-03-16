Inter Board Karachi releases model papers

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

Inter Board Karachi has released model papers for some subjects aimed at guiding students and teachers, a statement said Tuesday.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's issuance of the papers came after a decision of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department. The papers are based on the curtailed syllabus, the statement said.

In the first phase, the board has issued papers on Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, and Maths, while in the next round, it will release the papers for other subjects.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%







