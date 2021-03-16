In a week, second Balochistan mine blast claims seven lives

— AFP/File

A mine in Balochistan's Harnai District collapsed on Tuesday taking the lives of seven miners who were working inside, Geo News reported.

This was the second incident in the province this week. Chief Inspector of Mines Shafqat Fayyaz said a build-up of methane gas in the mine caused an explosion as the workers were still inside.

The rescue teams initiated an operation and recovered the bodies of all the miners. The minerals secretary ordered an investigation into the incident and registration of a case against the mine manager and the contractor for negligence.

Four days back, an explosion in a coal mine in Balochistan took the lives of six miners, officials with the provincial Directorate of Mines said.