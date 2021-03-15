close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Aamir Khan says Katrina Kaif can beat him at chess any day she wants

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021

Bollywood stars and thousands of fans took to social media to send birthday wishes to Aamir Khan who turned 56 on Sunday.

Among them were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who used Instagram to send birthday greetings to "Mr Perfectionist".

Aamir Khan shared their wishes to his stories and thanked them for remembering on his birthday.

Katrina Kaif is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal after her split with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kat also wished Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday. According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon get married. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood