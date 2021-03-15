Even coronavirus cannot stop PDM's long march, says Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File.

PESHAWAR: The chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that even the coronavirus cannot stop PDM's long march, which is set to take place on March 26.

As reported by Geo.tv, Fazl was addressing a press conference in Peshawar, during which he said that the PDM will decide a final strategy for the long march, as well as the PDM's future course of action, in Tuesday's (tomorrow) meeting.



"The submission of resignations to the Parliament is also on the agenda of the meeting. In fact, the long march will not be impactful if Opposition leaders don't resign from the parliament, said Fazl, sharing his personal opinion.

The PDM chief further said that the meeting will also discuss the timing of the march, adding that the date for the long march — March 26 —was mutually decided by all Opposition parties united under the PDM banner.

According to the report, Fazl also said that in the past, members of different parties "misused their votes" but the betrayal of a single party member does not weaken the stance of the Opposition.



"The betrayal of an individual party member should not be associated with the policy or narrative of the entire party, as such a practice is not appropriate," said Fazl, adding that the Opposition is united and the PDM will probe in tomorrow's meeting on why their votes decreased [in the Senate chairman's election].

Replying to a question, Fazl said that "party loyalties are probably changing because there might be some sort of pressure behind it."

"There might be greed or threats involved [because of which people traded loyalties]. Someone must be behind it," Fazl concluded.