Due Lipa puts on stunning performance at 2021 Grammy Awards

Singer Dua Lipa left fans in awe after her dazzling performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 25-year-old performed the song Levitating from her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia.

The stunner was full of cosmic energy as she stunned in a hot pink ball gown which later in the song she ditched to reveal a two piece of the same colour.

In homage to the remix, the pop singer called rapper DaBaby to join in on her performance.

The now Grammy Award winning rapper also performed his song Rockstar with Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton.

Out of the six nominations, Dua won the Best Pop Vocal Album.