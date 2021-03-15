close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Raveena Tandon gushes over her love for late dog Chotu

Raveena Tandon tugs at the heart strings of fans with an emotional note in loving memory of her late dog Chotu.

“Goodbye and farewell my dearest Chotu , the noblest and the bravest soul I’ve ever met ,you are in a better place , see you on the other side....”

“Lost my most loving and affectionate friend today . A glorious 16 years ,Even though struck blind by an accident , he was the one who could see it all...”

Check it out below:


