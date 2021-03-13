Priyanka Chopra is grateful to Nick Jonas for showing he loves her constantly

Priyanka Chopra said that she loves how Nick Jonas adores her

Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to husband Nick Jonas for constantly showering love on her.



The Quantico actress was congratulating Nick on the release of his new single, Spaceman, and said that she loves how he adores her.



Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee wrote, “Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all…A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world.”

In a series of other posts, Pee Cee also unveiled her look in the music video of Spaceman.

Donning a fiery red outfit, the starlet looked gorgeous in her stunning attire.

Check out Nick Jonas's new single Spaceman here:







