Sat Mar 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra is grateful to Nick Jonas for showing he loves her constantly

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra said that she loves how Nick Jonas adores her

Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to husband Nick Jonas for constantly showering love on her. 

The Quantico actress was  congratulating Nick on the release of his new single, Spaceman, and said that she loves how he adores her.

Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee wrote, “Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all…A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world.”

In a series of other posts, Pee Cee also unveiled her look in the music video of Spaceman.

Donning a fiery red outfit, the starlet looked gorgeous in her stunning attire. 

Check out Nick Jonas's new single Spaceman here:



