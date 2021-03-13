547 shrines in Punjab closed over rising COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: The Punjab auqaf department announced that 547 shrines, including Lahore's Data Darbar, across the province have been closed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Auqaf department said that, in total, 547 shrines located across the province have been closed to stem the rising coronavirus cases. They added that the shrines will be closed till April 15.



Data Darbar shrine's manager, however, said the mosque located inside the shrine will stay open for prayers. He added that all coronavirus standard operating procedures will be followed during the prayers.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the shrines will be allowed to open on March 15 of this year after they were closed due to the coronavirus.



However, the NCOC took back its decision this week as a third wave of coronavirus causes havoc in the country.