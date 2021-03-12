Yami Gautam looks back at her germophobic struggles of 2020

The actor opened up during her interview with the Times of India and was even quoted saying, “2020 was a lot tougher as you were trying to take a stock of the situation. When is it going to end? What’s going to be our future? All these questions kept cropping up.”

“During the unlock phase I remember I had to step out and start dubbing for a film, because I was the only artiste who was left with the dubbing for the project. Also, I wanted to leave for my hometown Chandigarh, but I couldn’t as there were no flights.”

“Even if there were, I couldn’t leave because I had to finish my dubbing. It was very scary. It gave me anxiety as I was worried about touching something that’s contaminated."