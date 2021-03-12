close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

48 newly elected members of Senate sworn in

Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Pakistan's new senators have been sworn in.

The 48 newly elected members of the Senate took their oath of office  Friday morning.

It was administered by Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah shortly after the special Senate session started at 10am.

Majority of the senators are from the ruling PTI.

They have been sworn in as senators for a term of six years, from 2021 to 2027.

Later today, PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be in a poll fight for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

