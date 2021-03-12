Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gushes over her biggest life tip for Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently got candid about her dreams for Aaradhya’s future and the life lessons she always imparts upon her bundle of joy.

Aishwarya has always been pretty open up about her relationship with her daughter and her dreams for Aaradhya’s future.

During an interview with FilmFare she was even quoted saying, “I'm a firm believer of the state of mind… to keep your head above a high level of water, every day.”

“That's something I'm imparting to Aaradhya - that B positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life at the moment, because you're going to have to live with your experience.”