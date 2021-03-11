close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

Preparations underway to mark Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Preparations are underway in the UK to  mark the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

As part of  celebrations, Oscar winning actress Helen Mirren has recorded an album with fellow actor Damian Lewis to mark the British monarch’s upcoming 95th birthday, according to Reuters.

“The Music of Kings & Queens” features music composed by Debbie Wiseman, with Mirren and Lewis narrating the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth, who ascended the throne in 1952.

The album will be released in June when the queen’s official birthday is celebrated. Her actual birthday is on April 21.

Mirren has portrayed Elizabeth on stage and screen, and won her Oscar for the 2006 film “The Queen”. Lewis played Tudor king Henry VIII in the television series “Wolf Hall”, for which Wiseman wrote the soundtrack.


