Vidya Balan dishes on her fears over being taken for granted in a marriage

Vidya Balan recently spilled the beans on getting taken for granted during a marriage and its impact.

The actor got candid about being taken for granted during her interview with the Times of India and revealed, “Marriage involves a lot of work, I agree because you are living with a person you haven’t grown up with. It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage.”

“What I have discovered in these eight years is that the work involved is the effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it’s been joyous. If you slip up there, it’s not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting.”

