‘Princess Diana said she longed to hug the Queen,’ says ex-butler Paul Burrell

Former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell has opened up about a letter she wrote to him in 1996.



The ex-royal aide made his appearance on Good Morning Britain where he spoke about his take on how the late Princess of Wales would have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggles.

He said: “People are always asking me, 'What would Diana think, what would Diana say?'"

"It is relevant to say Diana would have one arm around William and one arm around Harry, she would want them both to be happy,” he continued.

"She wouldn't want them to be divided, she would want them to stand together, and Diana was a monarchist, she believed in the monarchy,” he said.

"And she wrote a letter to me the year before she died, and in it she said, 'I just long to hug my mother-in-law and tell her how deeply I understand what goes on inside her,’” he added.

"She also said, 'I so want the monarchy to survive, and the monarchy must survive because it's very important to our country, it underpins who we are',” Burrell shared.