Shafqat Mehmood memes take internet by storm once more after latest school closure

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced the closure of schools in certain high risk areas on Wednesday, prompting a flood of memes on the internet by students from all parts of the country.

Some, for whom holidays in the form of spring break have been announced, expressed their glee, while others, for whom classes will go on as scheduled, shared their disappointment.

A few of these reactions have been gathered and shared below for your amusement:

'So what should I do then? Die?'



One user, posting on behalf of all students of Sindh, for whom things will go on as they were, shared a meme with a teary eyed girl, saying: "So what should I do then? Die?"



Punjab vs other provinces



Another, who seemed to be missing watching the PSL tournament, shared a funny comparison of one team member (representing Punjab students) enjoying sitting in the grassy outfield with his leg crossed on his knee, while the other — in a dark image to mirror the clouds of gloom hung over students of other provinces — sits in the stands with his head in his hand.



'Unlimited Ameen educational institutes do not close'



One user termed Shafqat Mehmood "students ki jaan (a man beloved by students)". "This man never disappoints," he wrote.

He went on to say that he prays, with "unlimited Ameen" that educational institutes "do not close", indicating he is tired of the flip flopping of students going to school sometimes and at other times studying at home.



'Most loved person right now'

There was no mistaking this person's emotions though with their post simply consisting of a Shafqat Mehmood photo with the caption: "Most loved person right now."



'You are hereby crowned king'

One went so far as to crowning Mehmood king and telling him "continue chilling like this".



Students in Punjab

One shared this photo of PTI from back in the day, showing Shafqat Mehmood, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mahmood Qureshi eating laddoos (sweat meat) in celebration of some victory for the party. "Punjab students right now," they wrote, with a broad smiley and party hat emoticon.



We're guessing they're from Punjab.



Students of Sindh and Balochistan

The picture is not as rosy in Sindh and Balochistan, as evidenced by a GIF shared by a user with a man in tears on a sofa.



University students feel let down



University students meanwhile felt they had been let down, perhaps unaware of Higher Education Commission's announcement.. A user shared a meme saying "Tu ja, ye scheme tere liye hai hi nahi" (Bugger off. This scheme is not for you)".

The minister made no specific mention of universities, but according to HEC, in Punjab cities with higher positivity rates outlined in today's announcement, university students will have classes online.





