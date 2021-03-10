COVID-19 jab to become prerequisite for Hajj, int'l travel, says health secy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Vaccination against COVID-19 will likely become a prerequisite before travelling abroad, including for Hajj, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said Wednesday.
Dr Hamid told Geo Pakistan hosts Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah that a complete vaccination programme has been developed and that the number of people receiving the drug vaccine "will gradually increase".
The government's health official added that Pakistan had enough stock of vaccines against the coronavirus for people already registered.
However, "if we need to buy vaccines, we will definitely purchase them".
The coronavirus vaccines were given to countries that had complete and proper arrangements to go ahead with the campaign, Dr Hamid said, adding that Pakistan is "fully prepared, which is why the vaccine has been provided".
Noting that the vaccination of people over 60 years of age would start from today (Wednesday), she emphasised that in the coming days, international travel without the COVID-19 jab "will be difficult".
"In the coming days, Hajj and international travel will not be possible without the coronavirus vaccination," she said.