Abbasi alleges state institutions' involvement in PM's vote of confidence

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed Tuesday state institutions helped Prime Minister Imran Khan get the March 6 vote of confidence in the National Assembly.



The former prime minister said during the March 3 Senate elections, people were "lured out of voting for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Islamabad candidate, Yousaf Raza Gilani."

Abbasi said threats and abuses were hurled at the Opposition, but the speaker remained silent.

"The speaker does not know how to run the house, nor does he know about moral values," Abbasi said.

He said the nation knows the status of this government, adding that today, the prime minister of the country is the person whose finance minister is defeated by his MNAs.

The PML-N leader sarcastically said he hoped there would be no "fog" during the Senate chairman's election like there was in the Daska by-elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said that the "masters of publicity and propaganda do not know that governments do not run on spokespersons."