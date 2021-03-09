Prince Harry has ‘suppressed anger’ for Prince Charles as exposed by Oprah interview

Prince Harry laid it all out bare on Sunday, delivering some startling claims about his life as a royal and his relationship with senior members of the family.



Chatting with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his strained ties with his father Prince Charles who ‘stopped taking his calls’ after his royal exit.

Acclaimed body language expert Judi James spoke to Metro UK and analyzed that the prince showed “suppressed anger” towards his father.

“I think specifically what emerged was his anger about his father,” she said.

“He spoke with affection about the Queen, he spoke with love for his brother, William. But when his father was mentioned, the dramatic pause lasting several seconds before he spoke kind of said everything, really,” he continued.

“And that’s when he started to do the fast blinking. He sighed, he did a leg judder, he did a tongue poke,” James shared.

James said “no real effort to mask” his feelings were made by Harry.

Earlier on Sunday, Harry had told Oprah: “I feel really let down. Because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson.”

About Meghan’s body language, she said: “She didn’t overact the emotions. I know she’s an actress, but we saw the tears coming out of her eyes which is a pretty difficult call for an actress to simulate.”

“They meshed their fingers together, so it was about as tight a handhold as you can get, and you could see them, one would be rubbing their thumb onto the other one’s hands, even within that hand clasp,” she said.

“So that’s where probably the key focus of resentment seems to lie,” she added.