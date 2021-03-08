Anushka Sharma opens up about portraying strong female characters on screen

B-Town star Anushka Sharma opened up about the importance of portraying strong female characters on screen as the world marks the International Women's Day.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was quoted by FilmiBeat saying: "Our films have the power to impact change and if done correctly, films can also condition people to make them determine between what is right and what is wrong. By being clear about how we will portray women in cinema, we can alter the mindset of people towards how they perceive women and shatter age-old, regressive beliefs, customs and traditions."

“I think I have been conscious enough to select roles and films that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. It took a lot of self-belief for me to do this as an actor and then as a producer because I was somehow swimming against the tide and challenging the notion of how women were so far portrayed on screen,” she continued.

"It was liberating for me to stand up and do this for myself. I was done seeing myself as an accessory and I vowed that as a producer I will also not allow any woman to be portrayed regressively. So, my film choices and then my productions are a testimony to the fact that I'm committed towards sparking a conversation in society about equality, self-respect and empowerment,” added the diva.