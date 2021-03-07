Meghan Markle, Harry warned about poking ‘the royal hornet’s nest’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against poking the hornet’s nest for their own financial benefits.



This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Camilla Tominey. In her video comment for the Daily Telegraph she touched upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s leave from the royal family and claimed, "They could have gone quietly after Megxit. They had said they wanted to live a quieter life in LA and I think many people would have let them do that.”

"I think the feelings behind the palace's gates is, 'Why are you continuing to bang on an issue that was partially resolved last March, when you left the Royal Family, and properly tided up last month, when the Queen said that you were ending all of your royal associations?”

"'Why are you still talking about this?' There are aides saying, 'We got over it, why haven't they?' And I think what's interesting about the Oprah interview is that it does open this Pandora's box, which is going to be really difficult to close."

She also added, "We've already seen that people are now coming forward with bullying allegations because they don't like the narrative that the Sussexes are presenting.”

"They think is one-sided and inaccurate. If they then go and poke the hornets' nest even further with Oprah what then is going to come forward, who might come out and say, 'Well, I disagree with the way they have described that'.”