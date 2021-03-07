Bilawal, Hamza Shahbaz to discuss PDM's long march, in-house change in Punjab today

Hamza Shahbaz (L) and Bilawal Bhutto (R). Photo: File

LAHORE: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will meet Punjab's Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz to discuss the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) anti-government long march and other political developments.



PML-N sources confirmed to Geo News that the PPP chairperson is expected to meet Hamza at his Model Town residence today (Sunday) after which the two will hold a joint press conference.



Sources said the two are expected to discuss former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's bid for Senate chairperson, the PDM's long march, the possibility of an in-house change in Punjab and other matters.



This is the first time the two leaders are meeting ever since Hamza's release from jail.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months

Hamza had been released from jail last month following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to grant him bail in the money laundering investigation against the PML-N leader.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural had heard the bail plea of ​​Hamza in the money laundering case.

The bench had ordered the release of the PML-N leader from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court had granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.