Video: Shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal outside National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The political atmosphere of the country rose further when the PML-N leaders and PTI workers clashed outside the Parliament House and a shoe was thrown at former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.



The PML-N leaders were addressing the media when the PTI workers surrounded them after which the situation turned ugly and the clashes erupted between them.

A shoe was thrown at PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform along with Murtaza Javed Abbasi and shouted slogans criticising the PTI government.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a 'fascist' and comparing him to Hitler.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters carrying pro-Imran banners circled the PML-N leaders and started raising slogans loudly in an attempt to suppress their voice.

The situation turned ugly when the politicians and the PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.

TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.

Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.

Later, the PML-N leaders reassembled and blamed the government for the situation.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the 'politics of fascism' would not be allowed and the PML-N would contest the government at every forum.

"Today's National Assembly session is illegal, unethical and unconstitutional," said Khaqan Abbasi, adding he too will not back down.

Security arrived later to break up the scuffles and formed a human wall, separating the protesters from the PML-N leaders.