Fri Mar 05, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Katrina Kaif shares childhood picture

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Friday interacted with her fans on social media and  shared multiple pictures from her mobile phone.

The Bollywood diva also shared her childhood picture to her Instagram stories during the Q&A session.

The "Bharat" actress posted a childhood picture, an unseen picture with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif and a snap from her holidays abroad during the session.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working on her new film titled "Phone Bhoot".   


