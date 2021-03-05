PSL's 'most wanted' gamblers arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s ‘most wanted’ gamblers were arrested during a raid near the city's Khalid Bin Waleed Road on Friday.

According to Geo News, the Special Investigation Unit conducted the raid on a tip-off about the presence of three gangs involved in gambling and arrested five suspects.

As per details from police, arrested suspects including Waqas alias Vicky, Farhan, Nasir, Muhammad Ali alias Pando and Yasin have reportedly been gambling for years.

The police also seized laptops, cell phones, weapons, and drugs from the suspects' possession.

Waqas has been gambling through software for the last 14 years, the police said.

He is the nephew of notorious gambler Abdul Qadir alias ‘Bhoot’.

The UAE police, according to the report, also raided Abdul Qadir's casino in Dubai during which other bookies were also apprehended.

Police said three other suspects Farhan, Nasir, and Mohammad have also been gambling through software for the last nine years.