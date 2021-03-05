Taylor Swift reveals 'empowering’ past behind her famed Folklore lyric

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift gets candid about the inspiration behind her favorite Folklore lyric.



Swift spilled the beans during an interview with People magazine and revealed, “I'm really proud of 'She had a marvelous time ruining everything' from 'The Last Great American Dynasty' because it's about what happens when women step out of their cages and run.”



"It can be a real pearl-clutching moment for society when a woman owns her desires and wildness and I love the idea that the woman in question would be too joyful in her freedom to even care that she's ruffling feathers, raising eyebrows or becoming the talk of the town. The idea that she decided there were marvelous times to be had, and that was more important."



The lyric in question has been inspired by Rebekah Harkness philanthropic works and it reads, "There goes the last great American dynasty / Who knows, if she never showed up, what could've been / There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen / She had a marvelous time ruining everything.”