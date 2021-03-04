close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Pakistan

March 4, 2021

PMC seeks data of candidates appearing in private college admission interviews

Thu, Mar 04, 2021
PMC logo.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday has sought the data of all candidates who recently appeared in the admission interview od private medical and dental colleges 

According to a tweet that the commission posted in this regard, the move was taken to "ensure the highest standards of transparency and avoid any kind of discrepancies" in the admission process of private medical and dental colleges.

The notification added that the data of all candidates must be sent to the commission by Friday, March 5, 2021.


