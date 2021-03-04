Pooja Bhatt touches on the isolation, loneliness from the 90’s

Director and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt opens up about the pain and isolation she encountered when attempting to make it in the industry back in the 90’s.



She shed light on the sheer isolation she went through during an interview with PTI and explained how, “I've done a lot less work than my contemporaries at that time. I've done possibly about 23 films in my life when others might've done 80 or 90. But I chose to kind of follow my heart and do stuff that I could live with.”

“In the 1990s, I used to feel isolated and so lonely in huge parts because there were not very many people I could relate to.”

What’s worse in Pooja’s eyes is how women are expected to deliver on both fronts whereas men are not held to such high expectations. "We are our own worst critics. If you're not going to be kind to yourself, nobody's going to be crying for us. So, I think empathy begins with yourself. Treat yourself right. Allow yourself to fail. And then the world will be a bit more accommodating,”