Wed Mar 03, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Thousands of people sent birthday greetings to Shraddha Kapoor who turned 34 on Wednesday.

The Bollywood star celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Maldives.

Among those who used social media to wish her on her birthday was Katrina Kaif who took to Instagram stories to share a picture with Shraddha and birthday wish.

"Happiest Birthday, Dear Shraddha Kapoor. May you have the most wonderful year," wrote Katrina.

 


