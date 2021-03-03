close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021
Kangana Ranaut opens up on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis 

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut spills the beans on her thoughts regarding the outsider narrative within Bollywood and its ‘festering’ qualities. 

Kangana touched upon the insider outsider narrative in a Twitter post and referenced Tejas.

She wrote, “Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood