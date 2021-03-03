Kangana Ranaut opens up on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut spills the beans on her thoughts regarding the outsider narrative within Bollywood and its ‘festering’ qualities.



Kangana touched upon the insider outsider narrative in a Twitter post and referenced Tejas.

She wrote, “Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1.”

