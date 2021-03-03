close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021

IPL vs PSL controversy: Dale Steyn apologises after Indians attack him on social media

Wed, Mar 03, 2021
PSL 2021: Dale Steyn celebrates after dismissing a Peshawar Zalmi batsman on Friday. Photo: AFP

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn issued an apology on social media for his comments on the Indian Premier League (IPL) from a day earlier, when he said the PSL and IPL focused more on cricket when the Indian league was more about making money.

Taking to Twitter, Steyn cleared the air that he did not mean to insult the IPL or compare it to any other cricket league.

"Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love," he tweeted.

The Quetta Gladiators bowler said that the IPL has been "nothing short of amazing in my career".

"My apologies if this has upset anyone," he added. "Much love."

The South African pacer has had an impressive record as far as the IPL is concerned. The highest auction price for the fast bowler came in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, when Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped him up for INR 9.5 crore (approx. USD 1.3 million today). He has taken 97 IPL wickets at 6.91, making him one of the most economical bowlers of the cricket league.

