Mom-to-be Halsey says her pregnancy was ‘100% planned’

Singer Halsey has slammed social media trolls days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.



The Without Me singer took to Instagram and said “My pregnancy was 100% planned”.

Halsey wrote in her Instagram story, “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?”

"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

The singer’s statement came days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child.

Halsey revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on January 27, 2021 by sharing pictures of her baby bump.

She had captioned the endearing photos as just "surprise!"