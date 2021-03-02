close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2021

Mom-to-be Halsey says her pregnancy was ‘100% planned’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 02, 2021
Mom-to-be Halsey says her pregnancy was ‘100% planned’

Singer Halsey has slammed social media trolls days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The Without Me singer took to Instagram and said “My pregnancy was 100% planned”.

Halsey wrote in her Instagram story, “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?”

"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

The singer’s statement came days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child.

Halsey revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on January 27, 2021 by sharing pictures of her baby bump.

She had captioned the endearing photos as just "surprise!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment