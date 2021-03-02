Deepika Padukone spills the beans on her daily routine

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone finally shed light on her free flowing daily routine over on social media.

The actor gave fans a glimpse into her daily life over on Instagram via a video montage vlog and was even heard saying, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”

In regards to her upcoming plans Deepika added, “Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine.”