Tue Mar 02, 2021
March 2, 2021

Deepika Padukone spills the beans on her daily routine

Tue, Mar 02, 2021
Deepika Padukone spills the beans on her daily routine

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone finally shed light on her free flowing daily routine over on social media.

The actor gave fans a glimpse into her daily life over on Instagram via a video montage vlog and was even heard saying, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”

In regards to her upcoming plans Deepika added, “Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine.”

