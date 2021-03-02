Priyanka Chopra touches on India’s raging negativity

Renowned actor Priyanka Chopra opens up about the growing negatvitiy and hate she has been receiving from Indian fans who are part of her “own community.”

The actor touched upon it all during her interview with BBC and was even quoted saying, "I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason.”

She also admitted “Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is we are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?"

She believes the root cause of this negativity stems more from the shock of seeing a Bollywood star go mainstream Hollywood and “So when you speak, you become dinner table conversation.”