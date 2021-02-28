Janhvi Kapoor gears up for Hindi remake for ‘Helen from June’

Insiders have spilled the beans behind Janhvi Kapoor’s Hindi remake of the Helen of June with director Mathukutty Xavier.

According to a report by Pinkvilla the source claimed, “Helen remake will be shot in North India, and director Mathukutty Xavier along with the DOP and the rest of his team is currently scouting for appropriate locations.”

Before concluding they also claimed, “Besides Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal too is likely to feature in the film. He has been approached and has really liked the subject. They will start prepping for the film closer to the shooting date.”