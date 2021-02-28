Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, match no 11

A view of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match. File photo.

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in match 11 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League at National Stadium Karachi.

The match, dubbed as PSL’s El Clasico, would start at 7pm.

Both the teams have four points each after playing three matches, however, Kings are ranked higher than Qalandars on the points table due to better run rate.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

