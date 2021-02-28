close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 28, 2021

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser crosses 22 million views on YouTube

Sun, Feb 28, 2021

Teaser for Bollywood film  "Gangubai Kathiawadi" starring  Alia Bhatt took internet by storm earlier this week.

 Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to Instagram to express gratitude to fans for their response to her upcoming movie. 

"Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU!," she captioned her picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the teaser of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" has been viewed 22 million times on video-sharing platform YouTube in just three days. 

