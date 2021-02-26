Deepika Padukone in shock as fan tries to pull her bag

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was left in shock after a fan tried to pull her bag.

The incident happened when she stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai, according Indian media.

Footage doing the rounds on social media show the Bollywood diva being surrounded by a crowd as she tried to sit in her car.

According to the local media, the actress had come for dinner at the restaurant after completing the shoot for her upcoming movie titled "Pathan".





The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in important roles while it also has camero appearance of Salman Khan.