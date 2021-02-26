Rani Mukerji candidly dishes on her limited Bollywood ‘shelf life’

Veteran actress Rani Mukerji sheds light on her ‘shelf-life’ as an actress and the upcoming release of her movie Mardaani 2.



The star shed light on it all during her interview with Pinkvilla and was quoted saying, “Right from the beginning of my career, these talks have always been going on. These are still relevant today because there are a few who still talk like that.”

“It's not just about marriage and having kids. It's also about what kind of roles you're choosing, the reliability that people have with your character and your age, as opposed to trying to be somebody who you're not.”

“These are the things that one needs to question and ask. If you do those things today, you might not be relevant. Being married doesn't give you wings, this and having kids are all episodes of your life. But well do you maintain yourself to come in front of the camera? These things count.”