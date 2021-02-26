Sheheryar Munawar shares snaps from Balochistan adventure

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar took some time out to unwind from the everyday routine.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star shared snippets from his adventure to Balochistan.

He shared photos and a video from his road trip, clearly having a good time in the company of his father along with a few others.

"On weekends we go to Baluchistan. Putting up the last video because the song does justice to the jawan chokra [young lad] in the second picture (daddy dearest) @munawaralamsiddiqui and also my short shorts," [sic] he hilariously captioned the post.

Elated fans showered love on Sheheryar's photos while others complimented his group.

"Awesome pictures," one user commented.

"Big Fan Sir," another one commented.

Take a look:







