Man killed, wife kidnapped by suspects in Karachi's Korangi





Armed men barge into a Korangi house, attack family with metal rods, say police

Suspects allegedly kidnap woman, kill her husband

The couple had married three years ago by choice, suspects are relatives of the woman, say police





KARACHI: A man was killed and his wife was kidnapped by three suspects in the city's Korangi area on Friday, said police.



Abdul Sattar was killed when men carrying metal rods barged into his home and attacked him. The deceased's mother and wife were also injured in the attack.



The suspects fled the scene after kidnapping the woman, say police.



Sharing more details about the case, police said that Sattar and his wife had married by choice three years ago and were living secretly in Korangi.



The suspects who had attacked the house are the woman's relatives, say police.









