Still in grey list: Pakistan given till June to implement last 3 items of action plan

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer. — Still from video courtesy FATF

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Thursday that Pakistan will remain on its "grey list" till June, when the next plenary meeting will take place.

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer, while making the announcement at the end of a four-day plenary meeting, said that the global financial watchdog has found Pakistan has completed 24 of 27 points pertaining to terror financing.

Pleyer said while considerable progress has been made, some "serious deficiencies" remain and so Pakistan will continue to remain "under increased monitoring".

Responding to the development, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan had completed nearly 90% of the FATF's action plan.

The minister said that the FATF had acknowledged Pakistan's high-level political commitment since 2018 that led to significant progress.

"It was also noted by FATF member countries that Pakistan is subject to perhaps the most challenging and comprehensive action plan ever given to any country," he said.

The minister went on to state that Pakistan is "subject to dual evaluation processes of FATF with differing time lines".

"Pakistan remains committed to complying with both FATF evaluation processes and I would like to commend the hard work done by dedicated teams in multiple government departments at federal and provincial tiers," he said.

The industries minister said that he will hold a media briefing on Friday at 11:30am to discuss the matter in greater detail.







