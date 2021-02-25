Lady Gaga offers $500k reward after robber steals her two pet dogs

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by a robber who stole two of her French Bulldogs.

According to People, the robbery occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which the male victim was shot.

The robber is described to be male who used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Lady Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.