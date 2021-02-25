close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Lady Gaga offers $500k reward after robber steals her two pet dogs

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by a robber  who stole two of her French Bulldogs.

According to People, the robbery occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which the male victim was shot.

The robber is described to be male who used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Lady Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

Latest News

More From Entertainment