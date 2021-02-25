WhatsApp renews commitment to user privacy on 12th anniversary

The logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp on Thursday renewed its commitment to privacy as the Facebook-owned company celebrated its 12th anniversary.

The company also shared that more than two billion people send close to 100 billion messages every day.

“More than two billion users turn to WhatsApp each month to send 100 billion messages and to connect more than one billion calls each day,” said WhatsApp on Twitter.

On the 12th anniversary, the company reminded users that it is committed to ensuring their privacy with end-to-end encryption “always and forever”.

“We are and will continue to be committed to your privacy with end-to-end encryption. Always and forever. Happy 12 years WhatsApp!” it said.

WhatsApp is observing its 12th anniversary amid a backlash by users over the newly issued terms and services.

Despite the backlash, the company has said that it will go ahead with new terms.



However, the Facebook-owned company has said that it will start “reminding” people to accept the updated terms and conditions after asking users to review the terms of service and privacy policy.