Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for their upcoming thriller Pathan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite for the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller Pathan as the shooting resumed on Friday at Raj Studios in Mumbai.



The Indian film industry's Tiger and Baadsha, who previously enthralled fans with their famous roles as Karan Arjun, will share the screen in the upcoming film Pathan.

Salman, who has an extended cameo in the movie, will start shooting for his part from tomorrow alongside the King Khan.

Last year in November, Deepika and Shah Rukh started shooting for their film. The production was halted in December due to the Cvid -19 restrictions and resumed in January.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan is said to be shot inside Burj Khalifa, Dubai.