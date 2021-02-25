close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Katrina Kaif reacts to Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Katrina Kaif  on Wednesday  took to social media to express her thoughts about   the teaser of   Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming  film  "Gangubai Kathiawadi" starring Alia Bhatt.

The teaser of the movie starring Bhatt in the lead role was released on Bhansali's birthday.

Thousands of people reacted to the video clip shared on social media.

Among them was Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who took to Instagram to share her thoughts thoughts.

The actress shared the video to her Instagram story and wrote a message for Alia Bhatt.

She showered praises on Alia Bhatt who is dating Katrina's former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

"Incredible, can't wait to watch this @aliaabhatt," she wrote added "The master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magic again!."


