Katrina Kaif reacts to Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif on Wednesday took to social media to express her thoughts about the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" starring Alia Bhatt.

The teaser of the movie starring Bhatt in the lead role was released on Bhansali's birthday.

Thousands of people reacted to the video clip shared on social media.

Among them was Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who took to Instagram to share her thoughts thoughts.

The actress shared the video to her Instagram story and wrote a message for Alia Bhatt.

She showered praises on Alia Bhatt who is dating Katrina's former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

"Incredible, can't wait to watch this @aliaabhatt," she wrote added "The master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magic again!."



