Sri Lanka honours PM Imran Khan with special documentary

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa talk at the end of the Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021 on the second day of PM Khan´s official visit to Sri Lanka. — AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Prime Minister Imran Khan was showered with respect and honour throughout his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, but what has really surprised and warmed the hearts of many a Pakistani, is a special documentary played in his honour.

It was played at a ceremony for Sri Lanka's High Performance Sports Complex, which was inaugurated by the premier.

The prime minister shared the film on Twitter and Instagram, which fondly recalls his cricketing days and shares how the island nation has always admired his "visionary leadership".

It also shares a few fond words from Srilankan cricketers who knew him.

During his two-day visit which cemented ties between both countries and furthered avenues of cooperation in various fields, PM Imran Khan allocated a fund of Rs52 million for the development of sport and sporting infrastructure in the country and a 100 scholarships in the field of medicine were also announced for Srilankan students.

