Wed Feb 24, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, match 6

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021
Defending champions Karachi Kings and former champions Islamabad United will be looking to extend their winning spree when they face each other in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 2021 season at the National Stadium today.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 7:00pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.

